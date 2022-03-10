Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 12.7% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 690,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,051,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

