DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 6%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.73 and last traded at 3.76. 915,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,584,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.63.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 83.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

