Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.48

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 265451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$103.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37.

In related news, Director Tara Christie purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,507,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

