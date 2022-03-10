Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool stock opened at $456.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

