Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $11,055,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $10,727,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.