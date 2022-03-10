Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys Shares of 16,488 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

