Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,631,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

