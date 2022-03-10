Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

MCHP opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.