Spire Wealth Management Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.93 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.