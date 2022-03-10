Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALFA. reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £467.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 221 ($2.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

