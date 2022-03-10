Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Purchases 3,000 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

