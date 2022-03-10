NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth Sells 2,339 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $163,963.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Christopher Longsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $71.58 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $65,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

