Lith Karen Van Sells 4,500 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $53,255,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

