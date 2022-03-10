Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Major Shareholder Peter R. Kellogg Acquires 7,700 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $894.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 10.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

