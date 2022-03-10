Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 31,127 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 223,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

