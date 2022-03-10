Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 31,127 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 223,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

