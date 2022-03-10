Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $76,920.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BYD opened at $64.48 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.