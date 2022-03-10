HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 594 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 10.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $292.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $263.89 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

