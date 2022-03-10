Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

