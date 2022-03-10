Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,588,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

