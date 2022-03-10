Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,088 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

