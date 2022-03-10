TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) PT Lowered to $12.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TACT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

