8,253 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

