Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
