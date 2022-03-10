Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.