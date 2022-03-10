Analysts Set Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) PT at $35.00

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of Idorsia stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Idorsia has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.