Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Vonage by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after buying an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 744,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 644,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 629,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

VG stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -199.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,081. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

