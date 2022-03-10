Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $14.13

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.