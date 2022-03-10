Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC stock opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

