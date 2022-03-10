Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 423 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average of $253.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

