ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $38,840.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00241691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00185844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

