Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

