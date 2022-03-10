ZooKeeper Price Up 11.7% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $537,867.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.16 or 0.06604104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.52 or 0.99833191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041689 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 116,280,221 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

