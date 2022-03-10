Wedbush Cuts FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $80.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FirstCash by 10.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FirstCash by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $691,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

