SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of SITE Centers worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $153,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $174,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.94 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

