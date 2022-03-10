Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in AECOM by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AECOM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after buying an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.