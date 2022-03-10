AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NIE opened at $25.89 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $90,469.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

