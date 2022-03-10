FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.