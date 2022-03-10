DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.27 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.