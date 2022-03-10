BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BDOUY opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

BDOUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

