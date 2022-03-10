Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.34

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SPT stock opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330 ($4.32).

About Spirent Communications (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

