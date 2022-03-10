Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.34

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SPT stock opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330 ($4.32).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.