Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Purchases $500,004.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veritex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

