Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $19.06. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
