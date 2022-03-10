Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $19.06. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

