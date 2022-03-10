Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro Sells 80,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $408,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

