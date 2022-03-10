Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro Sells 80,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $408,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BRN stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.38.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
