Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RMBS stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 179.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

