Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 172.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

