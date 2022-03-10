Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

