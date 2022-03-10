Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WEAV stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Weave Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
