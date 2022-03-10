Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEAV stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Weave Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

