Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys 13,158 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

