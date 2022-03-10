Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $274,625.52.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

DK stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

