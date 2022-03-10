Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

EBS stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

